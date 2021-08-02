The Geary County Commission is asking some of its departments to make cuts this year in order to keep the mil levy flat.
“People just need to start tightening their belts,” Giordano said. “We need to be cognizant of our taxpayer money. Our taxes are almost the highest in the state — the county taxes are — and we need to concentrate on getting that down.”
Commission Chair Trish Giordano, the county needs to find a way to cut $1.7 million from departments’ budget requests in order to keep the mil levy from going up.
“There’s several places we can make some cuts,” she said. “Right now we’re just looking at some different options and hopefully getting people to make the cuts on their own.”
Departments that may be requested to lower their asks this year include the Geary County Sheriff’s Office.
“(Sheriff Dan Jackson’s) first request was around $400,000,” Giordano said. “He actually was really good and gave us three different scenarios and the second one was $200,000 and the third one was $168,000. So we’re going to have to go through and talk to him and see which one we can really deal with and that he can make sure he keeps the public as well his employees safe with — what he needs.”
The Geary County Health Department has requested about $257,000, which the county plans to ask questions about.
“I’m not sure if they lost some grants and are needing that but we’re going to have to look at that as well,” Giordano said.
She said there was no intention of cutting health department staff, but the commission felt “that’s a lot of money to be asking for.”
The Geary County Historical Society was cut by .05 mils last year and has requested that funding back, according to Giordano.
In 2020, the county provided the historical society $130,727 from the county — an increase of $45,078 over the historical society’s current year’s budget.
“I’m hoping to at least give them half of that back, if not more,” Giordano said.
The historical society lost its activities director because of budget cuts.
“That’s something that I think we need to work on,” Giordano said. “They did sacrifice last year because of COVID.”
Giordano continues to pursue the addition of the county financial coordinator position.
“I’m hoping that once a financial coordinator gets on board we can make (the budget) process a little more streamlined and easier to where we know exactly where that money’s going to,” she said. “Just help me and the other commissioners have the information that we need to see where efficiencies can be made.”
The financial coordinator position will be paid for through money saved by going part-time with the county counselor position — a move which Giordano said will save the county roughly $50,000 — and through funds provided by the American Rescue Plan.
“We confirmed with our consulting firm for the ARPA money, if the financial person is going to be helping us with the management of the American Rescue Act monies, part of their salary can be (paid with) that. So that’s a way we can do that without having to increase anything.”
