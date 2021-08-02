The Geary County Commission agreed to seek a financial officer to help it organize and track its $42 million budget.
The county agreed, after speaking with Don Osenbaugh of Osenbaugh Consulting Firm, to create a listing for the position.
County HR Director Crystal Malchose created a job description for the position which commissioners examined at their Aug. 2 meeting.
Commissioner Keith Ascher asked that the listing for the position seek someone specifically who had experience with county government rather than with local government and municipalities in general.
“You want to give yourselves a little flexibility,” Osenbaugh said. “What you’re always looking for when you do these kinds of things is a star and you’re not quite sure where the star’s going to come from and you don’t want to box yourself in while you’re looking for that star. I don’t know that we’ll find a star — that’s not the only goal — but the goal is to get an adequate number of qualified people for you to be able to see how they really fit into your organization when it comes right down to it. Because this is different than the other positions.”
“We can definitely — when we’re looking — say preference given to those with county experience,” Malchose said. “And we can definitely rate them higher when we go to pick who we’re going to interview. We can do that without having to change the job description.”
“The job description is different from the process of you hiring the person you want,” Osenbaugh said. “The job description needs to be there but when you go through resumés with my help, you’re going to pick the person you think is best.”
The position will be new to the county and will require a certain level of diplomacy, Osenbaugh said.
“This position is more political than others,” he said. “Not the partisan political stuff, but political in how many people are interested in having a play in how they do things on a day-to-day basis. So they’re going to have to report to more bosses than most people do in one shape or another.”
The commission approved the job description and moved on to talking about wages for the new position.
Malchose said Riley County’s starting range was around $72,800. She said she did not believe Geary County could match this total.
“The average minimum was $57,000 and the maximum average was $78,000,” Malchose said, for a starting wage for a financial officer position.
Commissioner Trish Giordano said she felt $70,000 was on the low side for a financial officer who would have to come in and building a system from scratch.
“I personally would like to see (minimum starting wage) $75,000 to (maximum) $110,000 just because they’re starting from scratch with a $42 million budget,” she said. “It’s going to be a lot of work.”
Commissioner Alex Tyson suggested $70,000 as the starting wage.
“I don’t think anybody’s going to move here from very far away for $70,000,” Osenbaugh said.
“We’re going to get what we pay for is my concern,” Giordano said.
Commissioners agreed to a starting wage of around $70,000 per year, plus benefits with wages depending upon experience.
