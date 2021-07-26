The Montgomery Building on Sixth Street had been cleared for the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau to move back into.
The CVB moved out of its corner of the building after a CVB employee and the CVB director complained of symptoms such as respiratory issues and throat pain that they believed were caused by something in the air in their office.
An examination conducted by the state exploring the building’s air quality failed to turn up anything that could have been causing such symptoms, according to Geary County Commissioner Trish Giordano.
“Extensive stuff through the state (was conducted) and nothing was found,” she said.
According to Giordano, the testing cost the county nothing.
“I’m glad there is nothing dangerous in the air,” she said. “I’m glad things will be getting back to normal.”
An air purifier will be added to the office.
An exhaust fan has been installed in the back of the building, according to CVB board member Sheila Burdett.
“I think that’s really helped,” Burdett said.
