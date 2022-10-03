TOPEKA — Republican Nancy Kassebaum, the first woman to represent Kansas in the U.S. Senate and the daughter of GOP presidential nominee Alf Landon, endorsed Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s campaign for reelection.

On Monday, Kassebaum said Kelly’s bipartisanship and commitment to “solutions to real problems” of state government made her the better choice over Republican gubernatorial nominee Derek Schmidt or independent candidate Dennis Pyle.

