The Geary County Board of Commissioners had fielded concerns regarding the Geary County Register of Deeds’ notice of her office closing two days’ a week. After much discussion, Diane Briestensky, Geary County Register of Deeds, advised she and the Commission have reached a compromise. The Register of Deeds’ Office will be closed from 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays through Friday, September 10, 2021. The Office will be open after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at 9:00 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Additionally, filing deadlines have been extended to 3:30 p.m. each weekday. This extension is a permanent change.
Geary County Register of Deeds’ Office revises new hours
- Special to the Union
-
-
- 0
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Son of Junction City Police Chief arrested
- Junction City woman deals with long covid in the wake of life-threatening battle with virus
- Koch running for USD 475 BOE
- USD 475 copes with teacher shortage as school year prepares to start
- County asks departments to trim budget requests
- Bill Donald Stewart
- Public library looks at path forward for new library project
- Geary County declared COVID-19 hotspot as delta variant spreads
- Governor Laura Kelly Announces Retired Brigadier General William Turner as Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs
- K-State Police arrest man for computer crimes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.