TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly announced new grant program designed to help non-profit arts organizations in Kansas recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These grants will provide immediate help for non-profit arts organizations across Kansas,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue supporting our arts community to create new tourist opportunities and recruit new families and businesses to Kansas. I encourage any organization that would benefit from these funds to apply now.”
The Short-Term Operational Support program provides immediate on-time grants to arts non-profits facing financial hardship due to unforeseen circumstances beyond their control. Funding for this program comes from the National Endowment for the Arts through the 2021 Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Nationally, $54 million has been allocated for 62 state and regional agencies to grant.
Grant funding can be used for:
Salary support;
Fees to support the services of contractual personnel for specific activities required as part of annual organizational operations;
Facility operational costs such as rent and utilities;
Costs associated with health and safety supplies for staff and/or visitors;
Marketing and promotion costs.
“These grants will help ease this financial burden for Kansas’ arts community,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “This funding is designed to assist with day-to-day operations that are critical to any organization. If you think that your organization might benefit from this program but aren’t sure how to start, reach out to the Commerce team and we’ll be happy to help.”
Applications are open through September 4, 2021. For more information, including qualifications and how to apply, click here.
Applications will be reviewed by a committee of Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission (KCAIC) and Kansas Department of Commerce staff. Grant recommendations and reviews will be presented to the full KCAIC Board, which will make final determination based on available funding and size of qualified applicant pool.
KCAIC will notify all applicants of the final decision in early October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.