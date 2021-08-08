TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly today announced Brigadier General (ret’d) William Turner, Manhattan, as the new Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO).
“Through his distinguished military service here in Kansas and across the country, General Turner has gained a wealth of experience in program management, executive leadership, and collaboration,” Governor Kelly said. “I know that he will bring valuable skills and perspectives to the Commission, and he’ll work hard to provide Kansas veterans and their families with direction and assistance receiving the benefits and care they so richly deserve.”
Currently, General Turner serves as a Senior Leader Mentor for the United States Army Mission Command Training Program at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Previously, he served as the Deputy Commanding General of Support for Fort Riley’s First Infantry Division, as the Chief of Field Artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and held several leadership positions at the Department of the Army Headquarters in Washington D.C.
“I am grateful to Governor Kelly for this opportunity to lead Kansas’ efforts to provide quality care and professionalism for our Veterans and their families,” Brigadier General Turner said. “It is an honor and privilege to represent and serve our Veteran community in this capacity. I look forward to working with our federal and state governments, as well as the many Veteran Service Organizations and like stakeholders, to provide the best services to our Veterans of all ages, races, and genders. Ultimately, we want to create an environment that makes Kansas the desired place for Veterans to live, work, and raise their families.”
Governor Kelly thanked former KCVAO Director Gregg Burden, who today announced his retirement, for his years of service to Kansas veterans.
“I want to express my thanks and appreciation to Gregg Burden for his service as the director of this commission, and for his diligent work providing our brave military veterans and their families with support and resources,” Governor Kelly said. “Through his work, Gregg has significantly furthered our mission to make Kansas the best state in the nation for our military veterans and their families to call home.”
“It’s been an honor serving the nearly quarter million Veterans of our great State for the past ten years,” Burden said. “The Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs Office (KCVAO) has continually strived to provide the best service and care to our veterans ensuring they receive all the benefits that they have earned. I’m proud of the many accomplishments we have made during my tenure and anticipate great things from this agency in the future.”
Burden was appointed by Governor Sam Brownback in 2011 to be Director of the Kansas Commission on Veterans Affairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.