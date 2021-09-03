TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week, after receiving her flu shot, emphasized the importance of all Kansans getting a flu shot to stay healthy and reduce the strain on Kansas hospitals.
“Increased flu-related visits to the hospital would increase strain on our hospitals, many of which are at critical capacity, or close to it,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to get a flu shot to protect themselves and their communities from illness.”
Flu Facts:
The COVID-19 vaccine does not protect against the flu. Getting both vaccines is important to be fully vaccinated against both viruses.
The COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine can be administered together.
Flu vaccinations should be received by the end of October, if possible. However, as long as flu viruses are circulating and unexpired flu vaccine is available, flu vaccinations should be given.
The flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu related illnesses, and the risk of serious flu complications that can result in hospitalization or death.
The same public health practices that mitigate the spread of COVID-19: mask wearing, physical distancing, avoiding crowds, and washing hands often.
“Last year we learned that the mitigation measures like social distancing, wearing masks and washing your hands helped stop the spread of influenza," said Lee Norman, M.D., Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. "Kansans should get the flu vaccine and take mitigation measures to protect themselves and their families."
“The commonsense mitigation efforts are proven to prevent the spread of illness,” Governor Kelly said. “If we all pull together, get vaccinated, and take these practical steps to stay healthy, we can protect the health and safety of our communities and our economy.”
For information on flu prevention and where to find a flu vaccination site near you, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at www.kdheks.gov/flu.
