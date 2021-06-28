The following statement is from Governor Laura Kelly regarding former Attorney General Vern Miller’s passing:
“As Attorney General, District Attorney, Sheriff, or Marshal, Vern Miller was one of Kansas’ great law enforcement officers. His commitment to enforcing the law fairly – rejecting powerful special interests, partisanship, and favoritism to stand up for all Kansans – defined law enforcement like few before or after. I offer my condolences to his family, loved ones, and friends during their time of mourning and know that Vern’s legacy will live on through his impact and service to our state.”
