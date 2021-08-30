Former USD 475 Assistant Superintendent Beth Hudson is running for the Board of Education of the school district she used to help oversee. She retired in 2019.
Hudson said she wanted to run for USD 475 board of education because she spent her entire career in the school district and wants to continue working in it in a different capacity than she had before.
“I don’t think there’s a better place that I could have been,” she said. “I want to continue to support them and I feel like one of the best ways I can make a difference is on the school board. I feel like they just could use the knowledge I have. I think they could also use the support I have.”
Hudson received her Bachelor’s in elementary education from Kansas State University in 1985. She would go on to receive her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and an administrative certification from K-State. In 2010, she received her doctorate from K-State as well, all while working in USD 475.
“When you’re in a district that always talks about learning, I think that was the path that I wanted to take was to be a learner myself,” Hudson said. “For myself it was a personal issue too, that I wanted to finish everything that I could finish.”
She said she is concerned about turnover within USD 475.
“I feel like we’ve lost a lot of administrators,” Hudson said. “We’ve lost a lot of good teachers. And with that goes a lot of our culture that we’ve worked for years (to build) and I feel like we’ve had a great culture in this district — like I said, one of learning, one of support, one of always putting kids first. I worry that we’ve lost a lot of that and I’d like to be able to change that and find out why people are leaving and support them in improving the culture. That’s mostly what I’m about.”
If elected, Hudson hopes to work with administrators to improve the overall district culture.
When serving as USD 475 Curriculum Director, she said she supported administrators who supported students.
“I felt like when I was in that role, I would do everything that I could to help,” she said. “I feel like they need to have that kind of support from the board of education too.”
If she is elected, Hudson foresees a challenge in making up for the lost students suffered when schools were closed to in-person classes.
“Even in the best of circumstances, I think, put us — with kids coming in and out — I think we’re probably juggling, trying to figure out where kids are with their learning and trying to fill those gaps,” she said. “So I think that’s going to be a challenge for us.”
This is a challenge districts around the nation are experiencing in the wake of school closures and virtual classes caused by COVID-19. USD 475 kept its schools open last school year, so Hudson believes many Junction City area students will be in a better place than students from districts that were closed last year, but she believes students’ learning will still have suffered because of pandemic restrictions.
Hudson looks forward to being in USD 475 schools again if she’s elected. After her retirement, she was unable to work in the schools even as a substitute teacher for 180 days. Shortly after the waiting period was up, the pandemic hit Geary County.
“I’m really looking forward to being back in schools and back with staff and getting to see students again,” Hudson said.
