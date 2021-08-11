TOPEKA – In an effort to simplify service delivery for families across the state, Kansas Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard today announced the state’s child support services program (IV-D) has chosen to reduce the number of vendors from four to two and eliminate the standalone call center. Maximus Human Services, Inc., and YoungWilliams PC have been selected for the program with new services beginning Oct. 1, 2021.
“We were looking for partners that helped us achieve the priorities of timely, correct, and accurate casework; a knowledgeable, fair, and professional workforce; and, a unified, one Kansas IV-D team approach,” Howard said. “We believe the two new vendors fit that mold, and we look forward to working with them to bring knowledgeable child support services to Kansas families.”
DCF sought entities that balanced cost-effectiveness, customer service, workforce needs, federal and state outcomes along with innovative, caseload management and customer engagement.
Each contractor will have customer service representatives available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to answer calls from 1-888-757-2445. This should allow the customer to contact the child support program on their schedule and enable them to work directly with the contractor who is responsible for their case.
Maximus Human Services, Inc., was selected for the counties of Shawnee, Johnson, Sedgwick and Wyandotte, which is approximately 48 percent of the statewide caseload. YoungWilliams, P.C. was selected to provide services in the remaining locations in Kansas, which is approximately 52 percent of the statewide caseload.
Maximus will also provide the infrastructure for the call center connections and automated line (IVRS). In 2022, Maximus will provide mobile technology to the IV-D program through the launch of a mobile application. The first term of the new contract is Oct. 1, 2021 through September 30, 2024 with options to renew.
“We are honored that the Kansas Department for Children and Families selected Maximus for this program,” said James Dunn, Maximus vice president of marketing. “We are committed to providing fair, professional, convenient child support services – and will use our experience, innovations and best practices in partnership with DCF to serve the families and children of Kansas.”
“YoungWilliams is thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the Kansas Department for Children and Families,” said Rob Wells, YoungWilliams president. “We look forward to continuing our mission to provide quality child support services for Kansas families.”
Please note that these new vendor contracts do not impact the Kansas Payment Center. The KPC is a separate service that still exists and isn’t changing. Visit the KPC website at http://www.kspaycenter.com/.
For more information on DCF child support services, visit http://www.dcf.ks.gov/services/CSS/Pages/CSSServices.aspx or contact the child support call center at 1-88-757-2445.
