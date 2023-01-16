Adam Proffitt, budget director for Gov. Laura Kelly

Adam Proffitt, budget director for Gov. Laura Kelly, presented a new state government budget to House and Senate members Thursday that deposits $500 million in a rainy-day fund, expands Medicaid and ends the state’s 4% sales tax on groceries April 1.

Adam Proffitt, the governor’s budget director, told House and Senate appropriations committee members Kelly’s objective was to craft a budget that had revenues exceeding expenditures in anticipation the economy faltered in the next couple years. The plan recommended by the governor would increase spending 3.2% over the budget adopted by lawmakers in 2022 — less than half the inflation rate.