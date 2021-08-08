TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has released the 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report. The report compiles crime statistics reported to the KBI by state and local law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.
Violent crime analysis
The 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report indicated that violent crime in Kansas increased by 9.5% from 2019. A total of 13,896 violent crimes were reported in Kansas in the categories of murder, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault and battery. The violent crime rate is currently 24.4% above the 10-year average.
Notably, in 2020, the number of murders committed in Kansas hit a record at 193, surpassing any year since 1959, when the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) first began publishing national crime statistics.
Aggravated assaults and batteries increased by 13.8% in 2020, while reported rapes and robberies both declined from 2019.
Property crime analysis
Overall, property crimes declined in 2020 by 1.2%. Kansas experienced a 9.4% increase in motor vehicle thefts, which was the only property crime offense to increase.
For the full 2020 Kansas Crime Index Report and previous year’s statistics: http://www.accesskansas.org/kbi/stats/stats_crime.shtml
NOTE: Data from the Kansas Crime Index Report is derived from standard offense and arrest reports submitted to the Kansas Incident Based Reporting System (KIBRS) by local law enforcement agencies across Kansas. It is dependent on victims reporting crimes. The report is compiled to provide a historical assessment and snapshot of crime trends. It is often not possible to draw further interpretations or conclusions from the data. The KBI cautions against using data to make direct comparisons between jurisdictions. Often these comparisons are not valid as the factors influencing crime vary widely between communities.
