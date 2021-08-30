Kelli McCallum is running for USD 475 board of education.
McCallum is the mother of two children who attend school within USD 475.
She is currently self-employed as a certified real estate appraiser. McCallum said she wants to run for school board in order to help with student improvement.
“I just feel like I could really work on achieving student success, advocating for district staff and engaging community involvement,” she said.
In order to achieve those goals, McCallum hopes to learn what the people the district serves need most from the board of education.
“I think learning about what the needs are of our families and our students” would help, she said. “Doing focus groups and things like that to kind of engage staff and parents and community.”
McCallum anticipates challenges coming up if elected. They already have even as she campaigns for a position on the board.
“There’s already been things that have come up that I had no idea would have been on the horizon,” she said. “I think there’s going to be a lot of challenges that are unforeseen. But being able to research and look into those and look at them with a fresh, open mind are things that I can work to do.”
If elected, McCallum said she hopes to learn.
“Just go in with an open mind and learn a lot and keep an open mind the whole time,” she said.
McCallum does not know what changes need to take place in the district yet, if any.
“I think I have a lot to learn before I just decide that changes need to be made,” she said. “I’d really just like to advocate for students and for district staff.”
McCallum has lived in Junction City for the past 15 years and has “been involved in a lot of different school district and volunteer opportunities” during that time.
“I really enjoy this community and I like to look at things in a positive light,” she said.
McCallum said she is passionate about the district.
“I have a passion and commitment to our community and students and staff,” she said. “I plan to work hard if elected.”
McCallum has a Bachelor’s Degree from Washburn University in Health Services Administration.
