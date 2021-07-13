The Junction City Police Department will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Mural Wall on Wednesday, July 15th at 12 pm at the Junction City Police Department, (210 E. 9th St. Junction City KS 66441). “This event is open to the public and I would like to invite members of the community to come and learn more about the wall, what it means and why it was erected” John Lamb, Chief of Police. The mural depicts the City of Junction City, surrounding natural landmarks, history, and the Police Officers who take an oath to protect it. Following the ribbon-cutting Chief of Police John Lamb will hold a Q and A session for anyone in attendance. Members of the Mural committee have been working on this project for well over 10 months now and are excited to show the community what they have created. If you have any questions about the event, please call the Junction City Police Department for more information. (785-762-5912).
