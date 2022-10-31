The Junction City Police Department is now accepting applications for the 2023 Citizens Police Academy starting on Jan. 19. Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the city government’s website, www.junctioncity-ks.org, under Your Government, then Public Safety, then Police Department, then Citizen’s Police Academy.

Residents also can request an application by email at edgar.torres@jcks.com. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.

Recommended for you