TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) announces that its Vital Statistics Office lobby will close to walk-in services due to COVID-19 effective Monday, Aug. 16. Those needing vital records can visit the KDHE website at www.kdheks.gov/vital to order via online, phone or mobile app.
To order certificates eligible for Will Call pickup, visit our website www.kdheks.gov/vital. Select the type of certificate and then complete the ordering process under the Will Call section. You will be notified by email when your certificate is ready to be picked up. Those customers using Will Call pickup should wear a mask when entering Vital Statistics.
For more information, please visit the KDHE website at www.kdheks.gov/vital.
