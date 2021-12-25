Four Grandview Plaza families and a total of 11 children received gifts from Santa Claus this year.
The city partnered with Grandview Plaza Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Santa, of course, to buy meals and gifts for families picked with help from local school teachers and the police department.
City Clerk Janet Young said the partnership typically happens annually, but they could not do it last year because of the pandemic. She said this year was a little different than recent years past, as they went to the houses instead of having the families come to them. She said they did this reduce the risk of contracting illness and make people more comfortable after the pandemic.
The city donated the money for the meals and gifts. Each family received precooked Christmas meal and $100 toward their water bills. The children, ages 5-11, received $50 Walmart gift cards to buy toys with and also received candy and bathtub finger paint.
Young said the children were very excited to see Santa riding in a fire truck to meet with them. Police vehicles rode along with the fire truck.
“The little ones are very thrilled to see Santa. We have shy ones sometimes,” she said. They were big smiles this year, and one of them went and grabbed a little elf hat to take a picture with Santa. … several of them were very happy to give Santa their lists of what they would like for Christmas.”
