Two new officers started working for the City of Grandview Plaza Police Department in the past few months.
Patrol Officer Justin Greene started in October, and Patrol Officer Tyler Hynes started in November this year.
Greene started his career in law enforcement in October 2013 at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a corrections officer. Greene then moved up to deputy sheriff after successful completion of basic training at the Kansas law enforcement training center in September 2016. After a few years on patrol, Greene was promoted to the rank of Sergeant on patrol. Greene said he enjoys spending time with his son.
Hynes started his career in law enforcement at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, where he was a corrections officer. He joined Grandview Plaza Police Department in November 2021 and will attend basic training at the Kansas law enforcement training center in January 2022 to become a fully certified officer. Heinz said he enjoys spending time with his wife and two sons.
“We welcome Officer Greene and Officer Hynes to the Grandview Plaza Police Department,” the Grandview Plaza Police Department posted on their Facebook page. “If you see them out and about, introduce yourselves to them and welcome them to our community.”
