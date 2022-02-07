Holidays can be a rough time for people who lost loved ones, but a support group provided by Accessible Home Health and Accord Hospice can help bring people together who have experienced loss and provide advice and support to deal with losses.
Tammy Bruce, from Accord Hospice, helps organize the grief support group. She said loss can be especially difficult around times of the year that are typically supposed to be joyful and important to families, like holidays, because there are more memories of loved ones during those days.
“It’s inevitable that you’re going to be reminded about your loss around the holidays,” she said. “You might sit down to a family meal and there is an empty seat there, or you think about going to your favorite restaurant or doing that small thing you always did with your loved one on Valentine’s Day.”
The support group meets Fridays at 1 p.m. for about an hour. Bruce said around three to five people typically attend, which allows for more personal conversations and a greater level of comfortability.
Bruce said she doesn’t bring any particular workbook to the group, but she often prints out information and stories from other people that help the members of the group see things in a different light or that spark healing conversations.
Bruce said oftentimes, people try to hide the pain of their loss around holidays because they feel guilty about being sad during a time of year that is supposed to be joyful.
“The focus remains on the losses that people are feeling that are exacerbated during the holidays, because everywhere you go, you are reminded about your losses,” she said. “You can’t get away from it.”
Archie Carpenter, of Junction City, attends the support group after the loss of his wife of 52 years. He said he enjoys the fellowship he has with others who are going through the same thing he is.
“We share stories with each other. We go around and each one has the opportunity to tell how their week was. When we first started, it was how you went through the loss of the loved one, what your experience was, how long you were with your loved one and the life that you lived with them and how the loss affected you,” he said. “It’s really nice to know they are experiencing the same things that you do. It’s not like you’re all by yourself.”
Additionally, he said the information Bruce brings to the group is very helpful to those who attend and provides insight on healing from losses.
“It’s good to know that if you have something that you want to discuss or a problem you’re having about the loss of a loved one, that they’re there to help you along with whatever problem you have,” he said. “It’s a big loss. Other people are in the same situation, having been with their loved ones for many years, and it’s good to go back and reminisce on those things you did and your time with them.”
For more information on the Greif Support Group, contact Accord Hospice at 785-376-0346.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.