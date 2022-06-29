Handbell musicians hold festival For the Union Jun 29, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Glory Ringers Bell Ensemble are members of First Presbyterian Church of Junction City. Pictured left to right: Linda Brungardt, Sheila Markley, Rhoda Frasier and Margaret Kilpatrick. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Handbell Musicians of America Area 8 Handbell Festival held their Biennial Festival and Conference at the Hilton Kansas City Airport Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri on June 23-25.States represented included Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The theme of the conference was “Kansas City Here I come!”The conference included classes, rehearsals and performances, ending with a concert featuring different groups and a mass performance by all 170 Ringers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Junction City Daily Union To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWhere are my hummingbirds?City commission declares nine structures unsafe, approves fire department purchasesUSD 475 Board of Education approves employments, discusses need to fill more positionsTwo Junction City residents die in Clay County crashJunction City man injured in motorcycle crashLocal artist to perform speed painting at Sundown SaluteMargaret AbernathyMichael R. 'Mick' WunderJunction City and Milford prepare for holiday celebrationsWinfer Ray Abernathy Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads 2x4 JCU freelancers- Fort Riley 2x3 CHCS-SM Environmental Bulletin Stocks Market Data by TradingView
