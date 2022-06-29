Handbell Musicians hold festival

The Glory Ringers Bell Ensemble are members of First Presbyterian Church of Junction City. Pictured left to right: Linda Brungardt, Sheila Markley, Rhoda Frasier and Margaret Kilpatrick.

 Courtesy photo

The Handbell Musicians of America Area 8 Handbell Festival held their Biennial Festival and Conference at the Hilton Kansas City Airport Hotel in Kansas City, Missouri on June 23-25.

States represented included Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. The theme of the conference was “Kansas City Here I come!”

The conference included classes, rehearsals and performances, ending with a concert featuring different groups and a mass performance by all 170 Ringers.

