The HD Karns Innovations Academy JAG-K Program held their 2021-22 Initiation and Installation Ceremony on Oct. 28.
The ceremony celebrated the students’ participation in the JAG program. This year the theme for the ceremony was “Unmasking Your Potential.” At the masquerade-themed ceremony, Cadence Sandlin, President of the student-led Career Association, spoke to the guests.
“It’s easy for us to get discouraged, or just lack motivation to pursue education and career goals. It’s also easy to become complacent,” she said. “Unmasking your potential requires you to get uncomfortable and challenge yourself. In doing so you will bring attention to the skills that you may have kept hidden, and you’ll be able to make new discoveries about yourself.”
Mayor Jeff Underhill was the guest speaker. He talked about how he has unmasked his potential not only as the Mayor, but an insurance agent and a strongman who has competed and won competitions.
Other JAG-K supports in attendance included City Commissioner Ronna Larson, USD 475 Board of Education Member Rina Neal and JAG-K Board of Directors Member (former USD 475 board member) Daphne Maxwell.
