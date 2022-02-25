Herington Hospital Health Clinic in Junction City holds ribbon cutting

The Herington Hospital Health Clinic at 329 E. Chestnut St. in Junction City held a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate its opening in the past few months.
Herington Hospital transitioned from a municipal hospital in Herington to an independent nonprofit last summer, and Isabel Schmedemann, CEO, said that transition allowed the hospital the freedom to expand its services and bring clinics to other areas. The hospital also has a clinic in Hillsboro.
The Junction City Clinic has a full lab and the capabilities to perform x-rays and bloodwork, she said. It has four full-time staff and two doctors who are present at the clinic on alternating Mondays.
Schmedemann said that although people can make appointments at the clinic, it is not by appointment only. Anyone can come receive health care at the clinic by walking in.
Nikki Hammack, manager of the Junction City clinic, said some of what the clinic will handle includes obstetrical care, pain management, COVID tests and intervention services.
“We certainly want to promote healthy choices for pain management, like physical therapy. We have all of our CRNAs do pain management treatments, so injections and RFAs,” Schmedemann said. “If they need injections, they would go to Herington for that. Some of the smaller injections could be done here at the clinic.”
Schmedemann said the clinic includes a labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum room for those who choose one of their providers for their prenatal care.
“They would deliver here. We have a beautiful LDRP suite down there that is brand new and has a lot of capabilities,” she said.
Dr. Arlo Reimer, the clinic’s chief of staff and family medicine and obstetrics physician, and Dr. Gregory Erb, family medicine physician, work at the clinic on alternating Mondays. Dr. Deven Shearmire is the physician’s assistant. She has worked with Dr. Reimer for years and also performs prenatal care, Schmedemann said.
Jordan McCann, director of member relations at the Junction City Chamber of Commerce, welcomed the staff of the new clinic at the ribbon cutting Friday and said the hospital has already been a great asset to the community.
“They really dove right in and helped and have been very active in our business community, as well as the general community,” she said. “We really appreciate them, and we look forward to seeing what they do for us.”
City Commissioner Nate Butler spoke at the ribbon-cutting on behalf of the commission.
“It’s a great opportunity to come out and welcome you, as it brings more economic growth to our community when we see businesses come in, and to me it just shows that businesses are still wanting to open up businesses and work and live and play in Junction City,” he said.
Schmedemann said Junction City is home to her, as she grew up in the area and graduated from Junction City High School.
“We’re just very excited to be doing this outreach clinic. Our goal is to touch as many lives as possible and to help as many people as possible in whatever communities and areas we serve,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for us, and we’re really proud to have this clinic here and proud of our providers.”
The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed for lunch from 12:30-1:30 p.m. To contact the clinic, call 785-340-3547.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.