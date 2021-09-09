Both the Herington police chief and assistant police chief were served summonses following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation the KBI said in a release on Thursday.
On Wednesday, police chief John V. Matula, 36, was ordered to appear in Dickinson County District Court for alleged criminal damage to property and criminal trespass along with assistant chief Curtis M. Tyra, 43, who was served for alleged criminal trespass.
The suspected misdemeanors are believed to have occurred on May 18 relating to Matula and Tyra forcing entry into a residence without a search warrant.
This comes a year and a half after a Herington police officer resigned after claiming a McDonald's employee in Junction City gave him a receipt with an explicative and then the word "pig” written on it. The former officer, William Darling, later admitted that he wrote the words on the receipt himself and then lied about it, sparking a viral controversy.
The investigation is ongoing.
