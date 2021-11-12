Locally decorated trees and other holiday items displayed throughout the Geary County Historical Society are up for bid during their Festival of Trees.
Area businesses, organizations and individuals decorated and donated the items for the fundraiser before Nov. 9, when the items were put up for display and the silent auction began. Sign up sheets are located near each holiday décor item in the historical society museum at 530 N. Adams St. in Junction City, so people interested in the items can put down their names and bids.
The bidding takes place Tuesday through Sunday from 1-4 p.m., when people can walk through the museum and pick out their favorite decorated Christmas items, including trees, wreaths, centerpieces and wall hangings.
On Nov. 27, the historical society will host a mixer at the museum, where community members can come meet the décor designers and bid on items. Food and drinks will be at the event for attendees.
The silent auction will continue through Dec. 4, when people can come to the museum for Santa’s Sweet Shoppe and place their final bids on decorations.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to the Historical Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.