The owner of Hot Rodz, who has been in business at 1118 N. Washington St. for the last seven years, closed doors at that location on Saturday and announced he will “reinvent” himself as a food truck.
“It’s sad, I know, but I got to go,” Jackson said.
But the restaurant known for its southern-style barbecue he had a couple of good days before closing, said owner Ron Jackson – so much so they ran out of several menu items on the last day. Already he has had requests for the food truck for events both locally, in neighboring towns including Wakefield and as far away as Topeka and Lawrence.
That’s because everyone knows he has great barbecue, Jackson said. His food has won awards
“We have a saying – You’re doing the chewing, so you choose,” he said when asked about what he considered the best items on the menu, promising that whatever you picked –whether it be the South Carolina style pulled pork or their famous ribs, it would be the best barbecue you ever ate.
He wasn’t wrong – the brisket sandwich with their signature sauce and the potato salad he served are the best versions of those items we’ve ever eaten. The secret is the 14-hour slow cooking process, Jacksons said.
“You can never go wrong when it’s low and slow,” Jackson said.
A combination of health problems and economic factors led to the decision to close and work part-time as a food truck mainly for special events. Jackson said his doctor advised him not to be on his legs 6 days a week because of heart and leg issues.”
“I don’t have the legs for it anymore," he said.
The business normally brings in about $16,000 a month but only brought in $3,000 a month for the last two or three months. That’s not sustainable, especially with the high cost of gas and other utilities, Jackson said, adding that he’s put $6,000 into the business to keep it afloat the last couple of months.
Even being featured as a two-page spread in the magazine put out by the Geary County Convention and Visitors Bureau last month didn’t help. Jackson blamed less foot traffic on less troops being stationed at Fort Riley and people just not having the money to eat out because of the economy.
Jackson enjoyed the last couple of days though, as many old friends, fans and acquaintances and even a couple of customers who’ve never had his food before came to eat his barbecue one last time.
“This is what I will miss the most, chatting with old friends and meeting new ones and playing with the kids,” he said.
The food truck is still a couple of months away – he still has to clear out the restaurant, build the truck the way he’d like it and get licensed by the state. However, sometime this summer look for it in front of Dorothy’s Pet Shop on Sixth Street and other places around town. Jackson said he intends to have it open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays so he can catch the weekend crowd.
“This is just a new chapter,” he said. “The Lord hates a quitter. I just got to reinvent myself.”
