Hot Rodz

Ron Jackson closed his barbecue restaurant on 1118 N. Washington St. on Saturday after seven years in operation.

The owner of Hot Rodz, who has been in business at 1118 N. Washington St. for the last seven years, closed doors at that location on Saturday and announced he will “reinvent” himself as a food truck.

“It’s sad, I know, but I got to go,” Jackson said.