The bridge over Taylor Road, which was on the Kansas Department of Transportation’s radar because of deterioration and overgrowth, is scheduled to be replaced in four years.
There are areas of the bridge where decaying concrete reveals the steel reinforcements. Tall, wild brush spans the overpass from one end to the other where the pavement falls away to the rocky roads heading toward the city. It still meets driving safety requirements, but KDOT will replace it in 2026.
This is what KDOT would deem a “modernization” project. The goal being to improve upon existing infrastructure; replacing a bridge or adding shoulders to a highway for example.
However, in December the bridge was selected to enter into the development pipeline of KDOT’s IKE Program as an “expansion” project. This means that the bridge will not simply be rebuilt but reconfigured with an interchange. Upon completion, Taylor Road will become the westernmost and fourth Junction City proper exit off of Interstate 70.
This leveraging of a necessary bridge fix into potential economic development for Junction City is the product of collaboration between the Junction City Commission, local community members and KDOT’s IKE program.
Allen Dinkel, City Manager, said the proposition of an interchange at Taylor Road is not a new idea, but is a worthwhile one. The city annexed lots of land around the overpass more than a decade ago with plans for development, but the lots were de-annexed soon after.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Dinkel said about the project. “There’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that this community has to expand west.”
Dinkel said there are geographical challenges against expanding south and east, because of the river, as well as north, with Fort Riley and Milford Lake. An interchange at Taylor Road comes as new residential developments began to sprout up along Spring Valley Road. and Strauss Boulevard, which are due east of Taylor Road by only a couple miles. The new interchange would provide greater access to the residential areas, Junction City High School and the Tom Neal Industrial Park.
The city commission has focused on that area. Dinkel said they’d applied for RAISE Discretionary Grants from the U.S Department of Transportation last summer to fund developing Taylor Road from Old Highway 40 all the way to Liberty Hall Road, but no RAISE grants were awarded in Kansas. This type of development may have to be revisited now that the interchange is in the works, Dinkel said.
“I wanted to take a look at beefing up Liberty Hall Road all the way back to Spring Valley, or at least to Ritter and then Ritter all the way to Highway 18 and the High School,” Dinkel said. “That was all part of the plan, because I think long term (the question) is, how do you vision to get the best benefit from (an interchange)?”
Donna Price, director of the Geary County Conventions and Visitors Bureau, was familiar with the IKE program through meetings she attended in Western Kansas, where she resided before working at the local CVB.
“I think it’s great. I’m excited that they are going to do some infrastructure for us,” Price said. “From a tourism standpoint, it shows that we’ve got four exits, which shows that we have a lot of facilities and a lot of things for people to do.”
She has worked in numerous capacities along I-70, including the Kansas I-70 association, and has seen through her experience that additions like the interchange at Taylor Road typically bring about growth.
“The communities that have the exits off the interstate will start to develop, and once they start to develop, they continue to grow, and that allows the people in the community to have more choices – the people on the interstate to have more choices – and it also pushes business into our downtown,” she said. “So, it’s a win for everybody when we see that kind of growth taking place.”
Projects like the Taylor Road interchange are those that Julie Lorenz, Kansas Transportation Secretary, believes are great examples of how the IKE Program has improved upon previous KDOT programs to become flexible and responsive.
Every ten years, KDOT implements a new infrastructure program that dictates projects to focus on in Kansas. The IKE program follows T-Works, which took on a similar format by establishing a hard list of transportation projects to accomplish across its life span.
When Lorenz came into office and was faced with putting together a new list, she pivoted towards a different, rolling basis system, allowing projects to enter into consideration and production every two years. It is through this structure that KDOT works to maintain flexibility and respond to shifting economic standpoints of communities and the state of their roads. It establishes constant partnerships with communities like Junction City who see further potential in already scheduled maintenance works.
“This Taylor Road bridge project is a super good example of why this flexibility is so important,” Lorenz said. “The Taylor Road bridge itself was scheduled for replacement in 2026. We keep an eye on all our bridges. However, when talking with local community members they said, ‘if we could have an interchange here it could be great for community development.’ We’re able to do that now because we don’t have a ten-year list of projects. We go out and talk to communities every two years and we identify projects that have maybe emerged.”
The program allows for projects to gain notice through local consult meetings which are open to the public to represent their district. Dinkel mentioned there was strong representation from Junction City during the meetings this past fall that were held over Zoom.
“They present all the programs, but then there were breakout rooms,” Dinkel said. “As luck would have it, I think we had someone in every breakout room.”
Once a project is selected, it enters the development pipeline. They then are “scored” based on numerous factors and whether they are modernization or expansion projects. Expansion projects, like the interchange, are scored by 50% engineering, 25% local input and 25% economic impact. This prioritizes projects against each other to ensure focus on the best projects. It also highlights the responsive nature of KDOT’s IKE program.
“We don’t only want to hear about how this will benefit your town, but what will it do for the region,” Lorenz added. “On the expansion side, we want to both improve safety and the overall health of the system, but we also want to unlock some economic benefits.”
It is how these new elements are utilized once introduced to a community which bring about the true benefits. Dinkel mentioned industries interested in bringing business to Junction City would need an interchange in this area. This includes prospective businesses like the Foote Cattle Company, of which its potential meatpacking plant raised concern amongst community members this past month. However, no concrete has been poured yet and any potential business in the area at this point is speculative. Dinkel said that this interchange and the opportunity it brings is greater than just business.
Julie Lorenz summed up what a community can do to embrace the enhancement of the interchange and reap the potential growth benefits.
“The community that is more cohesive, has an active chamber of commerce, an active citizenry, for example, will make better use of the investment,” she said. “You never want to lose sight of the human side of transportation. We’re doing this for a reason, to move people, commerce and information, to make people’s lives better. Making an investment in a community that is poised to take that on is going to bring a better return.”
