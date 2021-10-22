In-person advanced voting is in progress in Geary County.
Rebecca Nordyke, Geary County Clerk announced that people participating in advanced voting can do at the Geary County Government Office at 200 E. 8th St. in Junction City.
Those voting should bring photo identification with them between the hours of 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday this week, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Nov. 1.
Call the Geary County Clerk office at 785-238-3912 for more information.
