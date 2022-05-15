With most of last week’s forecast was in the 90s in the Junction City area, many local residents are wondering if the hot weather isn’t just a little bit early for this kind of weather.
Average daily highs for May should be in the 70s and overnight lows in the 50s. In fact, the average daily highs for last week were just about where our lows were forecasted to be. So yes, it is above average, but it is not unheard of.
The earliest we have ever had a reading of 90 degrees or above was March 29, 1967, when the temperature hit 90 degrees. Roughly two-thirds of the daily high records for the month of April are 90 or above, and most of the daily record high temperatures in May are 90 or above. The record highs for this week are 97 on May 9, 2011; 92 on May 10, 1963; 97 on May 11, 2000; 97 on May 12, 1956; and 89 on May 13, 2001.
If you are wondering how long it has been since we’ve had temperatures of 90 or above, well, it’s been about seven months. On Oct. 10, we hit 91 degrees. That was 211 days ago. If you are also wondering if this is a harbinger of what’s ahead this summer, it very well could be. At this time, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting May through September to be above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation.
