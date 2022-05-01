Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) Program middle school students partnered with senior citizens last week to plant vegetables at the 12th Street Community Garden in Junction City through an Intergenerational Garden project organized by the I.C.A.R.E. nonprofit organization.
The vision of I.C.A.R.E. is to help bring connection between generations through involvement, understanding, respect and role modeling. Vickie Bobbitt, director, said she thought gardening would be a great way to connect children with seniors. She reached out to leaders of the JAG program whose students had done activities with them before as pen pals with seniors.
Bobbitt said her idea was to have the children do more of the physical work of gardening, and the seniors would impart their gardening knowledge to the students.
“They are able to interact and do some vegetable planting and the seniors able to share their experience,” she said. “It’s good for both generations.”
On Tuesday, six middle school children partnered with four seniors and a few other adults to start planting. A few of them had written to each other as pen pals and were able to meet each other in person for the first time.
Many of the plants for the eight garden beds were donated by Live Well Geary County, Waters Hardware and Witt's Mowing and Tree Services. In order to prepare the garden, students from Junction City High School came and cleaned up the garden on April 15.
Margeret Thurman and Beverly Wilder, senior citizens, said they were glad that some students were interested in gardening, since so many children don’t spend as much time outside now.
Kaye Lovelace, senior citizen, said the adults and children can learn from each other and that talking with them can help children learn how to communicate better as they grow older. Lovelace said learning how to use technology is one of the skills she could learn from children, while gardening is something she can teach them.
Nathan Villamal, HD Karns Innovations Academy student, said he thought gardening was peaceful and said he learned that it doesn’t feel as much like work when you are helping others garden.
Ryan Lopez, HD Karns student, said he learned gardening skills like how to make sure the soil has the right level of moisture and to mark the area where a seed is planted to keep track of it. He said he enjoyed getting to know the senior citizens and those he wrote to.
“You have to break up the dirt before you put in (the seed) and then when you put in the dirt, you have to gently press it, and you have to put it at just a certain level, and then you have to really soak it,” he said. “You shouldn’t direct the water on top of the plant, but water them at the roots, because the sun can burn them.”
The students also brought with them a box for Mason bees, which are great pollinator bees and are harmless to people. The students educated the senior citizens about Mason bees and other pollinators before gardening. In another raised garden bed at the 12th Street Community Garden, students planted flowers that attract pollinators like bees and butterflies, and they placed the bee box nearby.
Susan Jagerson, grant coordinator for Live Well Geary County, said the garden benefits the community by encouraging healthy eating and by helping community members share their experience and knowledge with each other.
Jagerson and Bobbitt said this project may lead to future projects to continue the community garden and keep in going in future years.
