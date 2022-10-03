Karl DeArmond, Chief Operations Officer for USD 475, and David Wild, Construction Manager for USD 475 were guest speakers at the September 28 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism.
Karl DeArmond has been with the local school district since 2016. He was then in charge of the IT Department and became the Chief Operations Officer when David Wild became a part-time employee as the Construction Manager. Karl told Optimist Club members that “the old JCHS site demolition and cleanup is near an end with only the former Auto Shop and rubble to be removed from the area.
The new elementary school on Fort Riley will be in the current Morris Hill Elementary area and will replace both the Morris Hill and Jefferson Elementary Schools. There will be six Pre-K classrooms and will also include K-5 grades with a capacity of 500 students. This building is being built with no increase in taxes to the citizens of Geary County. There is an 80/20 split between the federal government and USD 475. The 80% of funding from the government is made available for school districts impacted by and in support of soldiers and their families who serve at Fort Riley. Fifty percent of the students in USD 475 have one or more parents stationed at Fort Riley. The new building is projected to open in August of 2023.”
He also said that “there has been an Intergovernmental Support Agreement established in partnership with Fort Riley. This agreement provides that Hutton Construction serve as the Construction Manager at Risk for building projects other than schools at Fort Riley.” David Wild said that “by working with this partnership there is a 40% savings to the Army and the school district has received $12 million dollars for as many as 36 renovation and/or modernization projects on Post. Ours is the first school district with such a project.”
Karl stated that “the school district has a Security Center at the new Junction City High School at which cameras, not only in the high school, but in all of the district’s 18 buildings can be monitored. This is another layer of security for our students and staff in USD 475.”
Don Manley, current President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club was recognized for his service as the President for the last four years. He and his wife are moving from the area. Nita Miller will be the club’s new President effective October 1.
The club’s Celebrations of Optimism are open to the public beginning at 6:50 AM at the Hampton Inn located at 1039 South Washington Street. First time attendees receive a free breakfast, which is served after 6:00 AM.
