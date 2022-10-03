JC Breakfast Optimist Club Guests Were From USD 475

Pictured left to right are David Wild, Construction Programs Manager; Karl DeArmond, Chief Operations Officer and Don Manley, President of the JC Breakfast Optimist Club.

 Courtesy Photo

Karl DeArmond, Chief Operations Officer for USD 475, and David Wild, Construction Manager for USD 475 were guest speakers at the September 28 JC Breakfast Optimist Club’s Celebration of Optimism.

Karl DeArmond has been with the local school district since 2016. He was then in charge of the IT Department and became the Chief Operations Officer when David Wild became a part-time employee as the Construction Manager. Karl told Optimist Club members that “the old JCHS site demolition and cleanup is near an end with only the former Auto Shop and rubble to be removed from the area.

Recommended for you