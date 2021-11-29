As part of the “10 Days of Christmas” event, Junction City First United Methodist Church, at 804. N. Jefferson St., will host a Chili and Cinnamon Roll fundraiser Dec. 3 for the church food pantry.
The evening will feature the Joyful Noise Hand Bell Choir, as well as family friendly activities including the only BEAM Interactive System in the city.
Pastor Dirk Weiss said he is excited to be able to show the community everything the church has to offer during one event.
“Christ made us all brothers and sisters — we are family,” he said. “Isn't it time to come home for Christmas?”
While most of the events featured during the day begin after 5 p.m., the church is opening its doors at 4 p.m. to give community members a chance to look around the historic church building and to enjoy the activities and food before venturing out into the December evening.
“We wanted to start early to give visitors and members a place to hangout as everything opens up downtown,” said Will Ravenstein, assistant to the pastor. “We also want the area children to come see the fun things that we offer so they know that church can be fun.”
Junction City First United Methodist Church will run their event until 8 p.m. The church has a small parking lot close to all the activities downtown.
The Junction City First United Methodist Church Food Pantry has a “Give and Gather Tote” outside the parking lot doors Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the exception to holidays. Community members in need are encouraged to stop by, grab what they need for the day and return as often as they need during the week. The church helps dozens of people and families every day with no proof of income requested.
