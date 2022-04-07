The Junction City Juneteenth Community Association is planning this year’s Juneteenth event in Heritage Park for June 11 at 11 a.m. The theme this year is “Restoring Our Heritage, Appreciating Our Ethnicity.”
The event will feature a “Power Hour” of gospel music and strong messages from local ministers. Valerie Guy, chair of the association, said the event will allow people to hear messages the community needs to hear.
Guy said the association is working with entertainers and vendors to make the event one to remember. She said there are around 10 food vendors so far and 10-15 craft and other vendors. Local organizations and businesses, such as Delivering Change and Konza Prairie Community Health Center, will set up informational tables. The free event will include a “kid zone” that will include activities for children, and she said the group is hoping to bring back the historic scavenger hunt they did last year.
Guy said Deliliah Hamilton is the group’s historian. She guides the historic events and activities, including the scavenger hunt. For the scavenger hunt last year, the group put informational posters about Black history around the park, and people could walk around with a sheet to the different posters and answer questions on the information.
“Our event is very educational,” Guy said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Dancers from Faith Tabernacle will perform, as well as ReaL Buziness Ministries/Entertainment, Christian rap entertainment, and other entertainers. Attendees can participate in a raffle for prizes or complete the history scavenger hunt for a prize. The annual event, which started more than 20 years ago, typically draws between 500-1,500 people to Heritage Park each year, and Guy said she expects as many this year.
Guy said many businesses and individuals sponsor the event each year. She said they haven’t had to put on fundraisers because of the great support from the community.
“We’ve been blessed with our community sponsorships,” she said. “Our community really pulled together for us to be able to do this.”
The group started planning for this year’s Juneteenth event in October last year. The group meets once every month until May, and then will meet twice a week to finish putting the event together.
Beside the event each year, the Junction City Juneteenth Community Association also offers three academic scholarships to local students. The association provides two scholarships to Junction City High School students and one to a St. Francis Xavier Catholic School student.
Students must write essays to apply for the scholarships, which are $500 each. Guy said the association has offered the scholarships for between 10-15 years now.
Businesses that would like to sponsor the event must do so before April 16 to include their names in the marketing materials. There are four levels of sponsorships, ranging from a write-in amount to $1,000 or more. Businesses can also donate supplies, beverages and food.
To learn more about the event or to sponsor the event, call 785-375-4715 and leave a message or email jcjuneteenthfestival@gmail.com.
