The Geary County Commission received an update from Junction City Main Street representatives at the beginning of the month.
Board member Terry Butler and Director Michaela Joyce spoke to commissioners about their organization’s accomplishments last year.
The commission helped fund Junction City Main Street last year.
Joyce said a portion of the county’s contribution went toward a facade grant that reimburses work up to $1,000 done on the outside of businesses. About 21 businesses have applied for this grant since it was established.
Among Junction City Main Street’s accomplishments over the past year are new businesses and the addition of public art to downtown Junction City.
There have been several JC statues unveiled with five still yet to come. Another JC statute will be unveiled at 4:30 p.m. April 22 near Bella’s Italian Restaurant.
According to Joyce, five new businesses have opened their doors in Junction City over the past year.
“We’ve got some great ones in the works as well,” she said. “The next biggest one that will be coming in is a brewery, so that’s very exciting.”
The group is currently working on an area-wide revitalization plan. The area-wide plan will help establish Junction City’s different districts, Joyce said — the art district, the retail district, the restaurant district and so on.
“We’re also working on a business recruitment plan,” she said. “We’re excited that we’re starting to get a lot of growth and people calling for interest on vacant properties and stuff like that, but we also want to make sure we’re strategically putting them in the right places.”
One big project for 2023 is the Main Street Market, which will be divided into two separate markets taking place side by side at the same time and which will take place every Saturday from May until October. There will be a “farmers market” style portion with homegrown produce, but there will also be a “makers market” portion where people can sell handmade crafts. People who have SNAP benefits will be able to use their benefits to purchase fresh produce.
“We’ll have micro events tied into every single Saturday,” Joyce said. “It will have a theme and then some kind of event to support that to really make it an experience-based thing. You’re not just coming down to the market — we’ve got a lot more stuff going on.”
The first market’s theme will be “Taste of Culture.” On the Friday in May, evening before the market there will be a drink around downtown where participating businesses will each take on a different country and highlight a beverage and a snack from that country, similar to the wine walk that took place in late 2022. Then, during the market itself, there will be an “international food tour” where local food vendors will sell dishes from a variety of countries.
“We’ve got so much food culture that I think people don’t realize that we have,” Joyce said.
Other special events will include prepping cardboard boats for Float Your Boat with the CVB, a visit from the Brigade baseball team and “junk in your trunk” where people can sign up to have a garage sale out of their car trunk during the market.
On July 29 and Sept. 30, there will be a children’s event in partnership with the Acton Children’s Business Fair where young vendors can come sell their homemade items.
Butler said she believed the children’s business fair would bring people in from all over the country, because the Acton Children’s Business Fair is a nationwide thing. There are already children from around the state signed up to participate.
“I think people are reaching out because they know how wonderful this business fair is,” she said.
This year, Junction City Main Street officials also hope establish an investment guide for downtown.
“You don’t have to be just downtown to invest in downtown and to benefit from this,” Joyce said. “That essentially helps our operating cost.”
She said funds invested in Junction City Main Street could be used to fund grant initiatives for local businesses and for downtown improvement projects.
“We’re hoping to roll that out in the next couple weeks or so,” Joyce said.
Joyce said the group — which encourages economic development in downtown Junction City — held an eight-week class last year, for local aspiring entrepreneurs called JCE-101 and which resulted in several new businesses opening. The class went over the basics of opening a new business. Nine students graduated from the course — four of whom have opened their own brick-and-mortar shops downtown — according to Joyce. The class will be offered again in fall of this year.
Last week, Junction City Main Street also held its first monthly coffee hour for businesses where people can network.
The hope is that educational events will be offered for business owners, aspiring business owners and others in the Geary County area this year.
Junction City Main Street has been responsible for several community events over the past year, including Freedom Fest and JC Oktoberfest.
Joyce estimated about 40,000 total people attended Junction City Main Street-related community events in 2022.
“Freedom Fest has a really exciting entertainment lineup for this year, so I think it’s going to bring in even more people this year,” she said. “Really looking forward to that.”
The commission praised Junction City Main Street’s efforts.
“Every time you guys do something, I get super excited,” Commissioner Alex Tyson said.
“You’ve come a long way in a short period of time,” Commission Chair Keith Ascher said.
Commissioner Trish Giordano defended the county’s support of the Junction City organization.
“People need to understand that Junction City is in Geary County,” she said. “And when five businesses open up in an area, they pay property tax, they pay sales tax and that benefits the county as well. And so I feel that this is a great return on our investment.”
