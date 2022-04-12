JC Main Street selects executive director

Windy with thunderstorms...possibly strong, especially early. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 39F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph, becoming NNW and decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Junction City Main Street selected Michaela Self as the organization’s first permanent executive director.
A native of Hutchison, Kansas she graduated from Texas State University before choosing to return and make her home in Kansas. While in school, Self spent 30 months in a paid internship with the San Marcos Main Street Program. That experience allowed her to be both familiar with how the program operates and convinced of the important role Main Street plays in revitalizing downtowns.
“The maturity she displayed and how she directly applied her personal Main Street experience to what can happen in Junction City were impressive,” Maureen Gustafson, Junction City Main Street board chair, said.
Self comes to Main Street after serving in customer relations and project management with US Stone Industries in Manhattan. She will begin work in Junction City on April 25.
“With her background we anticipate she will hit the downtown pavement running. We see Self’s youth as a tremendous asset in connecting with young people in Junction City and using her skill with social media to strengthen our ability to communicate and grow activities,” Sheila Markley, vice-chair of Junction City Main Street, said.
Last year in a competitive process, Junction City was selected to become a Kansas and nationally designated Main Street America community. The two larger organizations provide critical technical support and a framework to connect communities for sharing experiences and outcomes. Locally, each Main Street relies on volunteer engagement and financial support to implement programs designed to enhance the downtown experience and fuel the economic engine that is a community’s Main Street. Residents throughout the region are invited to track Main Street activities and events at the website www.junctioncitymainstreet.org.
“We appreciate the work interim director Jerry Lonergan did in getting Main Street operating and helping bring in additional funding through grants,” said Theresa Bramlage, previous chair. “We are glad in his new role at the Flint Hills Regional Council he will continue to work in the Geary County region.”
Self will be introduced to the community on April 18 at the open house of the new Junction City Main Street office at 131 W. 7th St., from 5-7 p.m.
