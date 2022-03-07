JC Main Street updates community members on program impact

The Junction City Main Street organization held an event Tuesday at Bella’s Italian Restaurant in Junction City to update community members on what the organization has been doing to bring more activity to town.
Jerry Lonergan, interim director of JC Main Street, said the group had a zoom meeting with the Kansas director of the Main Street Program last week, who said Junction City is a good model for how to start a Main Street Program and move it forward.
He said on the national level, Junction City is known for the parade the program put on for the national Main Street Program auditors who visited last year.
“What I see is a community that has come together collaboratively and comprehensively to have an impact on the downtown and on Junction City,” Lonergan said. “Main Street is the first impression that visitors and businesspeople get of the city.”
Lonergan said Junction City has a great blend of jobs and has about 10% of the jobs located in Geary County, which makes downtown Junction City a “powerful engine” for the community. He said the average salary for jobs in Geary County is about $44,000 per year, and with 10% of those jobs in Junction City, the downtown is a very important part of economic growth.
Sheila Markley, chair of the promotion committee, said the organization has three branches: promotion, design, economic vitality and organization. She said the group has put dedication into jumpstarting JC Main Street, which resulted in many activities in the area since its start.
Markley announced some of the events the organization is bringing to the area, including the Diversity and Equality Forum at C. L. Hoover Opera House Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. and the upcoming Main Street Mayfest, which will kick off the Film 48 event, where people can create films in 48 hours to compete for awards.
Todd Godfrey, chair of the economic vitality committee, said the organization is helping businesses come to downtown and helping those who aspire to be entrepreneurs. Some of the businesses that may come to Junction City in the next year are a coffee shop and a micro-brewery, he said.
“There is just a freight train of excitement right now with the Main Street,” he said. “We invest in it, we believe in it, they believe in us, so it’s a great feeling to know that we’re making an impact, not only in our community, but in the state and on a national level with the Main Street. That says a lot about our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.