Junction City Police Department
Tuesday
Tamika Thomas, 37, for warrant and duty to give information/unattended vehicle. Arrested at 1762 N Jefferson St.
Jonathan Jackson, 27, for warrant arrest at 219 Custer Avenue.
Gary Cummingham, 46, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Johnathon Elricc Torres, 35, for DUI. Arrested at 300 W 4th.
Wednesday
Vincent Earl Holma, 45, for possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, and failure to use turn signal. Arrested at 100 W 13th St.
Kevin Joaquin Chaco, 46, for criminal threat and aggravated assault. Arrested at 364 Grant Avenue.
Jarva Stalacea Chambers, 22, for domestic battery and damage to property. Arrested at 741 W 1st St.
Jada Pachea Barnett, 25, for domestic battery. Arrested at 741 W 1st St.
Jacqueline Sambolin-Ortiz, 42, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Michael Andrew Cordray, 22, for animal running at large. Arrested at 1329 Johnson Drive.
Juvenile, for interference with law enforcement officer and battery. Arrested at 1000 W 6th.
Thursday
Trent Alan Karmann, 55, for driving while suspended, fleeing and eluding, fail to yield at stop/yield sign, fail to yield to emergency vehicle, no signal/unsafe turning/stopping and no registration. Arrested at 800 block W 4th St.
Ashley Fallon Garrett, 34, for domestic battery and assault. Arrested at 1900 block of Buffalo Soldier Parkway.
Ithamar William Fenerson, 52, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Marcus Darnell Graham, 40, for domestic battery and assault. Arrested at 2600 block of Strauss Boulevard.
Dillon Clark Guiton, 21, for warrant arrest at 210 E 9th St.
Friday
Charles Ducksworth, 61, for DUI. Arrested at 1500 Sant Marys.
Juvenile, for probation violation. Arrested at 300 W 9th St.
Robert Douglas, 44, for warrant arrest at 623 S Washington St.
Thomas Bentley, 44, for domestic battery. Arrested at 1836 Elmdale Avenue.
Ithamar Fenerson, 52, for identity theft, theft, criminal use of financial card, and mistreatment of a dependent adult. Arrested at 826 N Franklin St.
Christopher Campbell, 24, for domestic battery. Arrested at 804 W 13th St.
Euwan Ladawn Godfrey, for domestic battery. Arrested at 212 E 1st St. No. 6.
Christopher Joshua Hill, 39, for driving while suspended and parking in alley. Arrested at 200 S Washington St.
Davon Deshaun Cooper, 23, for DUI and transporting an open container. Arrested at 1800 N Washington St.
Saturday
Veronica Alesia Mathews, 54, for theft. Arrested at 944 Windwood Drive No. 3.
Mathew Keen, 24, for theft and interference. Arrested at 211 W 6th St.
Patrick Antonio Kenneh, 22, for failure to appear. Arrested at 219 Custer Avenue.
Davion Tyshawn Arvin, 18, for transmit/communicate false information to request emergency services. Arrested at 1729 Bel Air Drive.
Mari F. Castro Zaragoza, 24, for revoked drivers license. Arrested at 800 W. 6th St.
Erick Osmar Zuniga, 22, for revoked drivers license. Arrested at 800 W. 6th St.
Joseph Michael Goldberg, 19, for DUI and minor in consumption of alcohol. Arrested at 1734 W. Ash St.
Sunday
Caitlyn Atkinson, 23, for warrant arrest at 1839 N Wasington St.
Indya Vereen, 21, for aggravated assault and aggravated battery. Arrested at 900 E 4th St.
James White, 62, for DUI. Arrested at 100 W Chestnut St.
Stefan Allen Dixon, 32, for cruelty to animal, criminal possession of firearm by a felon and possession of stoel property. Arrested at 62 Fuller Circle.
Collin McKale Bluhm, 20, for warrant arrest, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1810 Caroline Ave Building D.
Geary County Sherrif
Monday
Dante M. Jung for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Neshawn M. Smith for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Gary L. Cunningham for trespassing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 1000 block of N. Clay St.
Demetria Scott for driving without a valid license and defective tag lamp. Arrested at 600 block of W 14th St.
Tuesday
Bn Nethon for DUI, driving while suspended, improper driving on laned roadway and transporting an open container. Address not listed for arrest.
Heather M. Lentz for failure to appear. Arrested at 138 E. 8th St.
Charles J. Mohan for failure to appear. Arrested at 138 E. 8th St.
Wednesday
Ryan C. Causey for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Errin N. Loveless for probation violation. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Thursday
Charmayne N. Jackson for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Stephen R. Moreiko for identity fraud and making false information. Arrested at 138 E. 8th St.
Kristopher D. Cowart for bond violation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 300 block of E 8th St.
Friday
Dillon C. Guiton for failure to appear, driving without a valid driver’s license and maximum speed limit. Arrested at K-18 mile marker 178.
Jeffrey C. Zook for failure to appear. Arrested at 116 N. Adams St.
Jonathan M. Sample for driving while suspended and no proof of insurance. Arrested at 1300 block of N. Webster St.
Shawn E. Lahman for failure to appear. Arrested at 826 N. Franklin St.
Saturday
Jacob Lechner for violation of offender registration act and perjury. Arrested at 1000 W. 8th St.
Sharla R. Smith for distribute opiate/opium/narcotic/heroin, possession of a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 13418 N. Highway 77.
Darrell L. Smith for distribute opiate/opium/narcotic/heroin, possession of a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested at 13418 N. Highway 77.
Monday
Conley Worsham III for DUI 2nd offense and stopping or parking in a prohibited roadway. Arrested at 100 block of W. 9th St.
Junction City Fire Department
Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Monday, Nov. 7 the Junction City Fire Department responded to 42 total calls for service and transports.
