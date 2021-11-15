The Junction City Community Partners have come together to address a need for food items in Junction City.
Last year during Thanksgiving, the group partnered with the Geary County Food Pantry to provide Turkeys and all the fixings for more than 150 families. This year, they plan to do it again. On Saturday, Nov. 20, at 11 a.m., JCCP will converge on the Food Pantry to distribute meals again.
Between Oct. 29 and Nov. 19, people can donate a variety of Thanksgiving meal items to VFW Post 8773 at 1215 S. Washington St. in Junction City from 6 to 9 p.m.
Items the organization needs are turkeys, stuffing mix, instant potatoes, canned yams, corn, green beans, canned pumpkin, pie crusts, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, cornbread mix and baked beans.
New this year is the number of organizations in the community that have gotten involved to assist with this project.
These organizations include Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma, Alpha Phi Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, Acacia Lodge 91, VFW Post 8773, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Buffalo Soldiers, Military Order of Cooties, Fayum Temple/Court, St. Tabitha Chapter 75 and Order of Easter Star.
Numerous individuals also donated to assist the effort.
For more information, contact Johnnie Eaves at 785-375-0820 or Shantelle Tolbert at 254-466-8159.
