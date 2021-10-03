On Tuesday at 3:56 a.m., the Junction City Fire Department was dispatched to a possible natural gas leak.
Upon arrival, fire fighters found an above ground natural gas transmission valve station with high volume of gas coming from release valve.
JCFD units established a perimeter and a local Kansas Gas Service technician arrived and advised that the transmission line service personnel were responding from Manhattan.
1/4 mile of old US Highway 40 was closed to through traffic and JCFD units and JCPD units responded to assist with traffic control.
Transmission line personnel arrived at roughly 5:40 a.m. and shut the gas off. Scene was turned over to Kansas Gas Service all JCFD units returned to service at 5:57 a.m.. No injuries or damage to property was reported.
