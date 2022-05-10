The Junction City Fire Department held instructional sessions Tuesday at the Junction City YMCA to teach Lincoln Elementary students about water safety and the equipment used for water rescue.
Classes of grades 2-5 came to the YMCA one after the other from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and sat out on the grass to learn from the firefighters who are on the dive team and/or are water rescue specialists.
Todd Bogenhagen, firefighter, paramedic and a member of the dive team, held up a vest with an air tank on it and explained to the students how the vest transforms into a life vest if the person wearing it needs to get to the surface of the water quickly. He explained the different safety features of the vest and how to use them.
Adam Powers, firefighter, paramedic and water rescue specialist assisted Bogenhagen in the sessions. Behind them, a Hazmat Rescue vehicle was parked in the parking lot, connected to a tailer with a rescue boat atop it for the students to view.
Tyler Ross, firefighter, advanced EMT and water rescue specialist said the JCFD has done the water safety and rescue instructional sessions for Lincoln Elementary in the past. He said he doesn’t think they did the sessions in the past couple years because of the pandemic, and the school ask them to come back to do them this year.
The firefighters also used the pool inside the YMCA to teach students about boat safety and the importance of life vests and how to wear them correctly, Ross said.
