“Once Upon a Time” is the theme of this year’s homecoming, USD 475 officials announced.
Junction City High School and Geary County Schools will celebrate homecoming all this week.
In addition to the traditional homecoming football game and crowning of royalty on Friday, festivities will include a parade, bonfire and dance as well as themed dress-up spirit days all week.
On Thursday the high school will host the Homecoming Parade and Showcase at 6:30 p.m., preceded by building tours from 5 to 6 p.m. The parade will start at the northwest parking lot and circle counterclockwise around the school to the football field, where the showcase will start at 7 p.m.
The showcase will feature performances by the JCHS band, cheerleaders and dance team, and recognition of the Homecoming royalty candidates. Winners of the Homecoming float and sheet decorating contests will also be announced. A bonfire in a nearby field will top things off at 7:30.
The Junction City High School football team will face Manhattan at 7 p.m. Friday. The halftime presentation will include coronation of the Homecoming king, queen and court. Attendees are encouraged to buy their tickets online in advance to avoid a long line. Tickets can be purchased at https://bluejayathletics.org/event-tickets and printed at home.
The Homecoming Dance will be at 8 p.m. Saturday in the school’s auxiliary gym. Only current JCHS students will be permitted. The entry fee is $5.
USD 475 schools and community members are encouraged to enjoy the week’s spirit day dress-up themes. Monday is Sleeping Beauties Day: wear pajamas. Tuesday is Disney Day: dress like a Disney character. Wednesday is Beauty and the Beast Day: dress fancy or comfy. Thursday is Iconic Duo Day: dress like a fairy tale duo. Friday is Class Colors Day: the freshman color is gray or silver, sophomore is black, junior is white, and senior is blue.
The hashtag for posting about Homecoming on social media is #JCHoCo2022.
