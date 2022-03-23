The principal of Junction City High School is being reassigned and an associate principal of the school is taking over in the interim.
Geary County School District superintendent Reginald Eggleston announced Tuesday that JCHS principal Merrier Tartt is being reassigned. He didn’t say what position she’d move to or why the change was made. James Neff, the Business, Public Service and Hospitality assistant principal at JCHS, was named acting principal in her place.
Parents of JCHS students were notified of the change through the district’s student information system Tuesday. Eggleston did not respond to The Mercury’s request for comment Wednesday.
Tartt, whose name at the time was Merrier Jackson, was named interim principal of JCHS in November 2020, then later became principal officially in April 2021. She stepped into the role after the school district suspended previous principal Melissa Sharp. Sharp allegedly told a student to remove a hijab, which is a garment worn by some Muslim women. Sharp, who had been suspended without pay, resigned sometime in 2020 — Eggleston did not provide an exact date for her departure, although she was paid through the balance of that school year.
Tartt, who is originally from Alabama, came in to assist at JCHS as “additional staff” for about a week before being chosen as interim principal. According to district pay records, she earned $17,718 in two months of work in 2020. Sharp made $127,699 in 2020. More recent pay data for Tartt wasn’t available.
Neff, who is a native of Decatur County in northwest Kansas, started his education career in 1998. He taught chemistry at Manhattan High School for 17 years before being named to the JCHS administration at the start of the 2020-21 school year.
