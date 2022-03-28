Junction City High School suspended 14 students who were involved in three fights that broke out at Junction City High School Thursday. Junction City Police Department is continuing to investigate the case, which will be sent to the county attorney for prosecution.
After the fights, JCPD worked with USD 475 and JCHS staff to determine who was involved and investigate the cause of the fights, JCPD Chief John Lamb said. On Monday morning, officers and school staff met to discuss the situation and ascertain steps to take to discourage fights in the future.
Lamb said the three fights occurred around the same time at the Freshman Success Academy cafeteria area, with an initial smaller fight likely prompting the other two. He said this is the first time fights involving this many students have occurred at the new high school.
The police are still investigating the cause of the fights, as no students have yet come forward with information as to motives.
Lamb said students should report it when they notice tensions and rumors that could lead to violent behavior.
“Students have an opportunity to pass that information on to the administrators and the student resource officer so that we can address it before hand and hopefully prevent (violence),” Lamb said. “There is an opportunity for us to address the student body and pass the message that that behavior is not acceptable and that law enforcement will work with the schools to hold them accountable for it.”
Lamb said JCPD and the school district discussed better communication and reporting of information, what role the police will take and making sure the student body understands the consequences to violent actions. He said they will also work with the middle school more to make sure students understand the expectations they will be held to when they go into high school.
“It’s important that we get to them early and let them know, ‘you are about to become a young adult. You need to act accordingly,’” he said.
Geary County Schools is in the process of implementing an anonymous reporting system for misbehaviors called “Stop It.” The system allows students experiencing or witnessing disruptions, misbehaviors or other harmful activities in the schools to report it anonymously on their phone or computer.
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston did not respond by press time when The Junction City Union asked for a statement on the matter.
