A Junction City Middle School teacher apologized Friday for racist tweets she said she posted in 2014 and prior, saying it does not reflect who she is today.
Annemarie Charland, a 6th grade math teacher, made the racist comments on her Twitter account @a_bucholtz94, and the tweets were captured in screenshots which do not include the dates of the posts. Charland told The Junction City Union that she posted the tweets in 2014 and before, some when she was still a teenager.
Charland, née Bucholtz, graduated from Manhattan High in 2013, which would make her around 27 or 28 years old.
“I have grown a lot since that time and understand that these posts were ignorant and hurtful,” she said. “My education and experience since 2014 have opened my eyes to how impactful insensitive tweets such as these are. These posts do not reflect the person I am today.”
A few of the tweets in the screenshots include racist jokes. One post suggests Black men should be in the field, and another post refers to a Black individual along the hashtag “#slave.”
Screenshots of these tweets started to reappear March 12 and have spread since then.
Currently all of Charland’s social media accounts are no longer publicly accessible, and the Twitter account has been deleted.
The resurfaced tweets caused an outcry from parents and community members who started calling the school and USD 475 Geary County Schools to ask for Charland’s removal from her position.
Lashunda Whyte is the parent of one of Charland’s students at the middle school. She said when she found out about the posts, she felt a rush of anger go through her. She said she emailed the principal about the tweets.
“I was quite sick when I saw that, because that’s my daughter’s 6th grade math teacher,” she said. “At the end of the day it says that when you see us, these are your thoughts, these are your feelings, so if my child were to get in trouble in your class, would you equate her behavior with the color of her skin or with her being a typical 12-year-old?”
USD 475 Media Specialist Joshua Ferguson said the school district is not releasing any information on the situation right now, but he confirmed that the school district has been receiving the calls from parents and community members concerning Charland.
