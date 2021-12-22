Junction City Police Department is accepting applications for the 2022 Citizens Police Academy starting Jan. 13, 2022.
Applications are available at the Junction City Police Department or on the City’s website www.junctioncity-ks.org under the “Your Government” tab to “Public Safety” to “Police Department” to “Citizen's Police Academy.” People can also request an application by email at edgar.torres@jcks.com. Enrollment is limited to 20 participants.
“The Junction City Police Department Citizen’s Police Academy is a unique experience of behind-the-scenes looks at the Junction City Police Department,” Officer Eddie Torres said.
The 12-week Citizen’s Police Academy course meets one night each week, typically on Thursdays, for approximately three hours. The academy will meet one Saturday, as well.
Topics covered in the Citizen’s Police Academy include overviews of the Junction City Police Department’s organization and structure, information on officer recruiting and training, introductions to the various divisions of Junction City Police Department and their responsibilities (such as Community Involvement Unit, Operations Unit, Drug Operations Group, Investigations, SWAT), plus hands-on workshops in areas such as Tactics, Fingerprinting and Firearms Safety, Torres said.
Instructors are drawn from the Junction City Police Department staff and other areas of expertise. Citizen's Police Academy class members are also given an opportunity to observe police patrol work through a Ride-A-Long experience with an area patrol officer. Class members will have an opportunity to use the Use of Force Simulator, which is used to train Police Officers and shoot live ammunition at their shooting range using varies weapons, like handguns, shotguns and rifles.
