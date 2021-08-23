The Junction City Police Department has apprehended Carlton Wayne Solton Jr. after a chase and a search that eventually led to his arrest on an outstanding felony warrant from the Kansas Department of Corrections.
The JCPD attempted to apprehend Solton on this warrant Aug. 19 when Solton fled on foot.
JCPD officers established a perimeter with help from the Geary County Sheriff’s Department, Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, and the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Searchers eventually found and apprehended Solton after which he was taken into custody without a fight.
The pursuit started on North East St. just past Cracker Barrel and ended when the suspect was taken into custody at the USA Inn.
Solton is now being held without bond at the Geary County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.