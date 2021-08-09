The Junction City Police Department held its annual block party Friday evening in Heritage Park.
Law enforcement officers from the JCPD, the Geary County Sheriff’s Office and the Grandview Plaza Police Department attended the event and mingled with community members.
JCPD officer Jay Wigton was among those who helped put the annual event on.
He said the crowd was lighter than expected.
Wigton, who has served as a school resource and DARE officer in USD 475 teaching first and fifth grade, felt the block party was a good opportunity “to be face to face and meeting with and just building that relationship” with members of the Junction City community.
“We have a wonderful community in this town,” he said. “Coming out here, we just want to serve them. We have food, we have activities and if they come out we can just talk to them, visit with them — it’s wonderful. Because these are the people we serve and we want to keep serving them — and like tonight, just have fun.”
Wigton, who has been working in local schools for a decade, said he saw a number of children in attendance who he has had the chance to watch grow up. There were high school aged children at the event who he remembered from when they were in first and fifth grade.
“They see me in this kind of position where (I’m) just having fun with them, joking around and not like a real kind of police officer position, but they understand that I’m still a police officer,” he said. “But I like to have fun.”
The block party allows children to see police officers in a new light — not in a negative situation where a crime has been committed or someone is being arrested but in a situation where they can just hang out with the officers and have a casual conversation with them. This is something not all children have experienced.
The dunk tank at the block party also served as a fundraiser for Shop with a Cop, an annual event that takes place around the holiday season where the JCPD and other local law enforcement agencies take underprivileged children out shopping for Christmas gifts. Participating children eat breakfast with police officers on a Saturday morning before going shopping for presents. The program also provides each child with a coat, a hat and gloves.
This is why Mayor Jeff Underhill chose to do a stint in the dunk tank that evening.
“That’s an outstanding event that happens around Christmas time every year,” he said. “Last year, my wife and I were able to match the funds and I’m convincing other (city) commissioners to join with me this year as well.”
Commissioner Ronna Larson followed Underhill into the dunk tank.
“It’s for a good cause, so why not?” Larson said. “I’ve always supported the police department, sheriff’s department, fire department — everybody. So if there’s a way that I can help out, I’m more than happy to help them.”
