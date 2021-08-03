The average daily high in July was slightly below normal, the average daily low was slightly above normal with a resulting monthly mean temperature that was basically normal. While more rain was received in July than June it was still below average causing the year-to-date deficit to increase.
The average daily high during July was 88.9 degrees, eight tenths of a degree below average. The average overnight low was 69.5, one full degree above normal. This gave us a monthly mean temperature of 79.2, one tenth of a degree above normal. With daily high temperatures ranging only from 80 to 98 and overnight lows ranging from 63 to 78 there were no temperature records set or tied during July. The high of 98 was reached on the 9th, 29th and 30th. Over half the days during July had daily high temperatures at or below the long-term average. The lowest temperature for the month, 63 degrees, was reached on the 8th and the 13th. The hottest July on record was in 1954 with a monthly mean temperature of 87.0 degrees. That month there were 19 days with temperatures of 100 or higher and 6 of those days were 110 or higher! The coldest July is a tie between 1950 and 1967 with a comfortable monthly mean temperature of 73.8.
Several cold fronts rolled through the region during July bringing cooler temperatures and usually some greatly appreciated rainfall. Normal July precipitation is 4.14 inches. Milford Lake received 3.48 inches during July, but Junction City fared slightly better with 4.40 inches, a trend that has been occurring regularly in 2021. Year to date average precipitation through July is 21.10 inches. Milford Lake has received 16.90 inches and Junction City 22.20 inches. The wettest July on record was NOT 1951, but a year earlier in 1950 when 13.65 inches of rain flooded the region. In fact, 1951 is only the third wettest month at 12.43 inches. 1948 is second place with 12.99 inches of July rainfall. The driest July was in 1983 when a single rainfall event only managed to generate 0.04 inches of rain!
We usually expect August to bring us slightly cooler temperatures and slightly more rainfall. Daytime highs average 89 at the start of the month but only drop to 87 by the end of the month. Overnight lows cool slight as well from 68 on the 1st to 65 by the 31st. You usually have to wait for September to bring a serious autumnal cool down! Average rainfall for August is 4.55 inches.
NOTE - Rainfall and temperature information is based on data kept at Milford Lake by the Corps of Engineers. For more information contact Chuck Otte, 238-4161.
