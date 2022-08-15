To answer everyone’s pressing weather question, yes, July was hotter than average, but it was not as much above average as May and June were! Fortunately, much of the region received nearly normal precipitation during the month although distribution through the month wasn’t necessarily ideal.
The average daily high for July was 89.3, 0.4 of a degree below average. The average overnight low was 71.0, 2.5 degrees above average. This resulted in a monthly mean temperature of 80.1, 1.1 degree above average. (For comparison, May and June were 2.3 and 2.7 degrees above average.) The highest temperature for the month was 101 degrees reached on the 15th, 19th, and 23rd. The lowest temperature for the month, 61 degrees, was reached on the morning of the 30th. Daily high temperature was below average on 14 out of 31 days for the month. Overnight low temperatures were below average on just 8 days during July. There were two temperature records set during the month. The high of 76 on the 26th set a new record low daily high. The previous record was 77 set in 2004. The low of 82 on the 14th broke the record high low for that date. The old record was 79 degrees set in 1964. When you start talking about hot summers it’s hard to beat the records set in the mid 1950s. The warmest July on record was in 1954 when we had a monthly mean temperature of 87.0 degrees. 2012 came close, though, when we had a monthly mean temperature of 86.1. The coldest July on record was in 1950 and tied in 1967 with a mean temperature of 73.8. And for those who are keeping track, the last time we had a monthly mean temperature below average was May 2021.
Average July precipitation is 4.14 inches. Milford Lake received 4.23 inches for the month and Junction City received 4.98 inches. Unfortunately there was about a three week gap between the early month rainfall and the late month rainfall. This dry spell corresponded with the above average temperatures which led to a lot of stress for area crops, lawns, and gardens. Normal January through July precipitation is 21.10 inches. Milford Lake has received 21.73 inches during that period and Junction City 22.23 inches. The wettest July on record was not 1951 or 1993, but 1950 when 13.65 inches of rain was recorded. The driest July was in 1983 when a mere 0.04 inches was all that area rain gauges could collect!
On average, July is the hottest month of the year and we expect August to start to cool off. Average daily highs in August start the month at 89 and drop to 87 by the end of the month. Overnight lows range from 68 on the 1st to 65 on the 31st. Decreasing daylight gives everything more time to cool off after sunset and that is a welcome sight for many residents. Average rainfall increases slightly in August with average being 4.55 inches. Once we move past August however we expect precipitation to really drop off for the rest of the year. We normally expect to have received 76% of our annual precipitation by the end of August.
