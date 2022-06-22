Junction City and Milford prepare for holiday celebrations

There is no lack of 4th of July activities this year, as both Sundown Salute and Freedom Fest will take place over five days, starting June 30, both with plenty of activities and entertainment for area families to enjoy.
This year is the first year for Freedom Fest, which will take place in Junction City. Meanwhile, Sundown Salute is celebrating 50 years, taking place at Milford Lake this year.
Brad Roether, Mayor of Milford, said it was the desire of the late Ben Bennet, who was a county commissioner, to have Sundown Salute back in Milford for the 50th anniversary, where it was held for many years before moving to Junction City. The board for the organization wished to honor Bennet by granting that desire.
Michele Stimatze, chair of the board, said community members have told her having the event in Milford again brings back memories and stories for families who used to attend when it was in Milford.
“There are families who were involved 50 years ago that are coming back,” she said. “They start talking about the past and their families. … Its really exciting to hear all the stuff they have to say about packing up and going out to Milford and spending [time] out there and the stories they share with their families.”
Main events at Sundown Salute this year include the annual car, truck and bike show at 8 a.m. July 2, Freedom Run in Junction City at 7 a.m. on July 4 and the annual 4th of July parade, which will follow the same path as in previous years, starting at the old Junction City High School at 10 a.m. July 4 and turning left at 6th and Eisenhower streets.
Roether said the event will include 10-12 food vendors on each day. Saturday and Sunday will have an ESPN-affiliated cornhole tournament, and a kite-flying event will include 50 kites for the youth to fly on Saturday. Local artist Tracy Lebo will create art in performances on July 1 and July 2 at 9:30 p.m.
Stimatze said each day will feature two bands, including Godesses of Rock, The Hype, Tate Stevens, Ricochet, Special Forces, Peace, Love & Music, Queens of Country, Diamond Rio, Silver Bullet and last but not least, Foghat, which is the headliner for Monday and will start at 8:30 p.m.
At 10 p.m. July 4 will be the fireworks show to finish out the celebrations.
Admission fee to attend Sundown Salute is $5. A one-day VIP pass, which includes a meal voucher, five beverages and VIP seating and parking, costs $75, and a full event VIP pass, which includes five meal vouchers, 20 beverages and VIP seating and parking, costs $200.
To learn more about Sundown Salute, purchase passes and find a schedule of events, visit sundownsalutejc.org.
Freedom Fest in Junction City will be held June 30-July 4, as well, and will be free to attend.
Travis Godfrey, marketing and events coordinator for Freedom Fest, said the board organized the celebrations after learning that Sundown Salute would be held in Milford this year. They wanted to make sure there would be a celebration in Junction City, as well.
Godfrey said the celebrations will include two bands each day and fireworks shows both on Saturday and Monday evenings at 10 p.m. The artists include Disco Dick and the Mirror Balls, Paramount, ZZ-KC, Rock Gods, Brandon Estelle, Rhett Walker, Run With It and Casi Joy, who is an artist originating from Kansas City.
He said they are hoping the five days of events will draw people from both inside and outside the county to downtown Junction City, where they can see how exciting Junction City is and learn about the events and development the new Main Street organization is helping to bring to the city.
“I hope [families] have fun with a selection of activities they want to do, and I hope a lot of people come into Geary County and Junction City and see all we have to offer and choose to come back here,” Godfrey said.
Each day of the event will include around 12 vendors, with food vendors on the west side of Heritage Park and craft vendors on the east side. The celebrations also include entertainers like Hog Diggity Dogs, Agri Puppets and The Circus Man each day. WEEE Carnival will be open downtown each day of the event, and attendees can purchase wristbands to go on rides such as a Ferris wheel.
Saturday is the largest day of the event. From 9-10:30 a.m. is Freedom on Wheels for attendees to enjoy riding their bikes, skateboards, scooters, roller skates and more downtown. The Beer Garden opens at 3 p.m. Saturday, and a street dance will follow the fireworks show that day at 10:30 p.m.
On Sunday, there will be a combined worship service at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park, and Christian bands will play in the evening. Monday will include a mullet competition, hot dog eating contest and more fireworks.
To learn more about Freedom Fest and find the schedule of events, visit freedomfestjc.com.
